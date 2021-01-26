North MCD raises fines on illegal cattle shelters

North body officials feel the move will also help control the menace of stray cattle on the roads. Archive

The North MCD has decided to levy a fine of Rs 5,000 on illegal cattle shelters in its jurisdiction after an internal survey found 266 illegal dairies operating in North Delhi.

“As per a National Green Tribunal order, the corporation has the power to levy fines. Challans up to Rs 5,000 could be levied on those running illegal cattle shelters,” said Leader of the house, North MCD, Yogesh Verma, adding that illegal diaries cause environmental degradation as they don’t follow waste disposal norms.

He said this will help control the menace of stray cattle on roads.

According to Verma, illegal diaries are fined between Rs 100 and Rs 500 as of now but this was not acting as a deterrent.

Since 2019, the North MCD has issued 956 challans against illegal dairy owners, apart from writing to police to register FIRs and to the Delhi Jal Board to cut their water supply. But the problem has snowballed, with stray cattle clogging traffic at several locations, including prominent markets.

Cattle seen on roads are mostly bulls, male calves or cows that have stopped producing milk. Most are abandoned by owners and illegal dairies after they stop being of economic value.

Besides, the North MCD has decided to collect taxes from paying guest accommodations in their jurisdiction to improve its finances. North MCD standing committee head Chail Bihari Goswami said a survey would be done to ascertain the number of PGs in the area.

“This would help us know how many such establishments are there in Delhi and if they pay property tax or not. They will have to register with the civic body and pay some amount as they are engaged in commercial activity,” he said, adding that no extra charge is taken from them at the moment.

There are thousands of PGs running across North Delhi, especially in areas around Delhi University’s North Campus.