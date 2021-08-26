North MCD fails to consider proposal for handing over hospitals, will attach properties: Delhi HC

THE Delhi High Court Thursday said the North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NrDMC) did not exhibit a sense of urgency on considering the proposal of handing over its six hospitals and medical college to the Centre or Delhi government, and warned that any default in timely payment of salaries and pensions to its employees will lead to attachment and sale of NrDMC’s properties.

“Henceforth whenever you say you don’t have funds, we know what to do with your hospitals and your other assets. It is becoming clear to us that your corporation and the corporators don’t want to do anything about it. They want to have the luxury of keeping these hospitals and at the same time not pay salaries. So next time when you come and say you have not paid, we are going to start attaching one by one your commissioner’s office, his table, his chair, his air conditioner,” the division bench of Justice Vipin Sanghi and Justice Jasmeet Singh told the North MCD.

The court on June 4 had taken note of a communication sent by NrDMC’s Commissioner in 2018 to its Secretary with regard to handing over of the hospitals – Hindu Rao; Kasturba; R.B.I. PMT; Girdhari Lal; M.V.I.D; and Balak Ram – and the medical college to the central government since the hospitals were raking up a huge expenditure for the civic body. The proposal had been rejected by the House.

Observing that it cannot be always seen as a body that is short of funds all the time and cannot even make payments of salaries and pensions to its employees, the court on July 8 had directed the North MCD to reconsider its decision and take a financially prudent policy decision.

On Thursday, the court was told that the commissioner had prepared a fresh proposal but the house was yet to consider it and take it on the agenda.

The Delhi government on Thursday told the court that the second instalment of Basic Tax Assignment and grant-in-aid has been released by it to the three municipal corporations.

The North MCD told the court that while salaries till the month of June have been released, pension of retirees has been released up to the month of June. East and South MCDs told the court that it has released salaries and pensions up to July.