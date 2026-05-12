IMD forecasts rain and gusty winds across North India; yellow alert issued for Delhi

The IMD has also issued a 'yellow' alert for New Delhi, Central Delhi, South Delhi, Southwest Delhi, West Delhi, Northwest Delhi, East Delhi, and Southeast Delhi districts. (Express Archive)

Parts of North India are likely to receive light rain and thunderstorms, accompanied by lightning and gusty winds, at isolated places from Tuesday to Thursday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said.

Moderate to light rains are expected in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, and Delhi from May 12 (Tuesday) to May 15 (Thursday); in West Uttar Pradesh, East Rajasthan

on May 12 (Tuesday); and in East Uttar Pradesh on May 12 (Tuesday) and May 13 (Wednesday).

The IMD has also issued a ‘yellow’ alert for New Delhi, Central Delhi, South Delhi, Southwest Delhi, West Delhi, Northwest Delhi, East Delhi, and Southeast Delhi districts, forecasting thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds with speeds of 30-40 km per hour likely in the next few hours. The wind speeds could reach up to 60 km per hour at times.