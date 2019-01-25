Over 10 trains to Delhi delayed due to dense fog

As a cover of dense fog enveloped parts of northern India, several trains to and from the national capital are severely delayed and some even cancelled on Friday. Around 11 trains on their way to Delhi from across India were running late this morning owing to low visibility as a result of excess fog on tracks.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that intense cold wave is likely to grip northern Indian over the coming week. “There will be dense to very dense fog (visibility less than 50 m) at isolated places over West Rajasthan and Odisha in the coming days. Similar conditions are likely to prevail in parts of Punjab and Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi over the next few days. Parts of western Uttar Pradesh to witness intense fog between January 25 and February 7,” IMD has further predicted in a press release.

Delhi on Wednesday witnessed light showers at isolated places with the temperature dipping in several parts of the city. The Air Quality Index, which had seen an improvement couple of days, however, slipped to moderate category once again.

The inclement weather witnessed by Delhi and surrounding areas in North India is attributed to a current spell of western disturbance that reached its peak on January 21, the IMD has said.

The Met department has also pointed out that January sees the maximum number of western disturbance events, and that the rain in this month is “nothing unusual”.