North, east MCDs yet to pay salary, say teachers

The niyojit teachers will get salary at par with permanent teachers. (Representational image) The niyojit teachers will get salary at par with permanent teachers. (Representational image)

Teachers of the north and east MCD schools have still not been paid last month’s salary, despite the Delhi High Court issuing a contempt notice on July 4 to the Chief Secretary of the Delhi government and the commissioners of both corporations on the issue.

Earlier this year, the teachers had moved the Delhi High Court, which directed the MCDs and the Delhi government to continue to pay salaries to teachers in accordance with the Fourth Delhi Finance Commission.

“It is very surprising that salaries have been delayed despite the HC order. Authorities should have paid us as we worked during the summer vacation…,” said Ajay Gupta, a teacher at a north corporation school.

Teachers took classes in June for Mission Buniyaad, a scheme to improve learning levels of children.

They also claimed that every time they go to the corporation, they are told that the Delhi government has not sent funds.

“We have been hearing this for a long time now. When we go on strike, they disburse a month’s salary. After that, it goes back to the usual delays,” said a teacher of an east corporation school.

An MCD official said, “We will discuss the issue with the education department.”

