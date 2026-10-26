Portion of under-construction building collapses in North East Delhi, 2 feared trapped 

A portion of an under-construction building collapsed in North East Delhi’s Harsh Vihar area on Sunday evening with at least two people feared trapped, said police. National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel. among others, were deployed at the site for rescue operations.

According to Delhi Fire Service (DFS) officials, a call came around 6:46 pm to report that a building had collapsed in Milan Garden area of Harsh Vihar. The construction for another floor was underway in the building, which has just the ground floor.

Officers said that the construction started on Sunday morning, and the first stage of construction was over by 5 pm. As soon as the call came in, five fire tenders were rushed to the spot.