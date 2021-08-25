North DMC to set up 50 tonnes per day plastic waste processing plant at Tikri Kalan

Commissioner of North Delhi Municipal Corporation Sanjay Goel has said that the municipal body is going to set up a 50 tonnes per day (TPD) plastic waste processing plant at Tikri Kalan as per the Plastic Waste Management Rules, 2016 and Central Pollution Control Board guidelines.

He said, “We are also in process to empanel Waste Management Agencies for the work of segregation, collection, transportation of plastic waste for its recycling and processing.”

Goel said, “About 4,500 MT of Municipal Solid Waste gets generated and collected in the jurisdiction of North DMC. Out of which, about 450 MT constitutes the plastic waste which comprises recyclable and non-recyclable components.”

He added that the North Delhi Municipal Corporation has come up with the action plan to eliminate single use plastic and to implement plastic waste management Rules, 2016.

Goel said that a waste processing facility is already being run at Narela-Bawana for processing of 2000 TPD municipal solid waste including plastic waste collected from three zones of North DMC.

He said that approximately 350 TPD RDF collected from Bhalaswa site through bio-mining of legacy waste is also being used in waste to energy plant at Narela-Bawana. He further said that an integrated waste to energy plant in collaboration with IOCL for processing of Municipal Solid waste including plastic waste is also under process.

North DMC is presently coordinating with RWAs/Market Associations, NGOs to intensify its drive against the plastic waste which is about 10 per cent of the total Municipal Solid Waste.

North DMC has issued 1,526 challans, seized 12,930.80 kg of plastic bags below 50 microns and collected Rs 19.18 lakhs as penalty till January 31.