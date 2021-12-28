North Delhi Municipal Corporation to provide 49 civic services online with common sign-in facility

The NDMC has launched a ‘single-sign-on’ (SSO) facility using which the public can avail of all services Amid rising Covid-19 cases and the anticipation of a third wave, the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) has decided to make 49 civic services completely online. The NDMC has launched a ‘single-sign-on’ (SSO) facility using which the public can avail of all services at one place without multiple registrations.

The major objectives of this initiative is digitisation and the reduction of physical interaction between people amid Covid-19 threat. Earlier, people had to register multiple times to access various online services of the civic body. Now, they have to register just once and using the same login ID, can avail all 49 civic services.

“During the lockdown period, NDMC strived to increase the number of online services to facilitate the citizens, as well as its employees, thereby eliminating the need for them to physically be present at the NDMC offices,” said an NDMC official.

Registration of birth and death certificates, payment of water and electricity bills, registration in school, pension-related queries are among the 49 online services.

“SSO is an identity access management system to improve the user experience and enhance security to citizens/employees/pensioners and others (as and when required) accessing applications through the internet and intranet. NDMC will add 20 other services and integrate with the NDMC app 311,” said the official.