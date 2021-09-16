North Delhi Municipal Corporation passes proposal to set up multi-level parking facilities in four congested North Delhi areas

The North Delhi Municipal Corporation Wednesday passed the proposal to set up multi-level parking facilities in four congested areas of North Delhi– Karol Bagh’s Ajmal Khan Road (Bank Street), Old Rajendra Nagar, Shastri Park, and Pusa Lane with a total capacity to house 1,922 cars.

These proposals, however, have evoked criticisms from the Aam Aadmi Party as these parking facilities will be developed by private contractors on a freehold basis under an agreement by which 70 per cent of the car space will be given to the North MCD and the remaining 30 per cent will be with the private player.

Moreover, the private concessionaire can use portions of the facilities developed commercially, based on floor area ratio, and will have around one to two floors, depending on the size of the plot.

A minimum reserve price of Rs 168 crores to Rs 195 crores has been set to bid for these projects.

For parking lots up to 3,000 square metre, 100 FAR has been allowed, translated as one floor for commercial use. On the other hand, for those between 3,000 square metre and 10,000 square metre, 100 FAR and an additional 60 FAR is allowed.

Leader of the Opposition in the North MCD Vikas Goel said that the MCD assets were being sold instead of having money made from them because the BJP anticipated its failure in the coming elections.

A senior official of the North MCD said that the proposal updated after recent amendments, made by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) in Master Plan 2021, gave relief in the height of parking facilities.

He said the North MCD had tried to tender these projects in the past several times on a leasehold basis but it did not get any response, making them opt for this method.

“The financial position of the North MCD does not allow it to make parking on its own and this is due to the Delhi government withholding funds. So we chose this method giving more revenue to the North MCD without any expenses on construction,” said the standing committee chairperson Jogi Ram Jain.

The Shastri Park facility shall have space for 577 vehicles and the site is 4,806 square metre and the minimum reserve price to be given on freehold is Rs 192.5 crores.

The Old Rajendra Nagar parking project is 3,871.3 square metre with a provision for parking 464 vehicles at Rs 168 crore. Pusa Lane has a provision for 381 cars and is spread in 3,175 square metre at a reserve price of Rs 148.67 crores.

The Karol Bagh parking on Ajmal khan road is spread in 4,115 square metre with space for 500 vehicles at a reserve price of Rs 175 crores.