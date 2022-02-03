North Delhi Municipal Corporation extends property tax amnesty scheme till February 15

The North Delhi Municipal Corporation has extended the last date for the first phase of the amnesty scheme for payment of property tax from January 31 to February 15.

The civic body standing committee chairman Jogi Ram Jain said that in the first phase of the amnesty scheme, 100 per cent waiver of interest and penalty and 15 per cent rebate on principal amount is being given to taxpayers on lump-sum payment of outstanding property tax.

Due to the weekend curfew and Covid-19, Jain said, the citizens were not able to take advantage of the first phase of the amnesty scheme and thus it has been extended.

Jain added that citizens can make use of the amnesty scheme in the second or third phase if they are not able to pay the outstanding property tax in the first phase.