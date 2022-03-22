North Delhi Municipal Corporation extends amnesty scheme date, says last relaxation

North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) Standing Committee chairman Jogi Ram Jain has said that the civic body has extended the last date of the amnesty scheme from February 28, 2022, to March 31, 2022.

Jain said under the amnesty scheme, a 100 per cent waiver of interest and penalty and a 15 per cent rebate on principal amount is being given to property taxpayers on lump sum payment of outstanding tax up to March 31.

He said that this decision has been taken to facilitate those property taxpayers who could not deposit property tax due to any reason and could not avail the benefit of the amnesty scheme. “On the other hand, the corporation would get revenue; hence, this decision has been taken in the interest of the public,” he said.

He also added that no such scheme would be available in near future.