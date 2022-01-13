North Delhi civic body quashes commissioner’s proposal to hike tax

The North Delhi Municipal Corporation has said that it has no plans to impose any new tax and rejected a proposal in its 2022-23 budget to increase taxes on residential and commercial properties, officials said.

The civic body also quashed the commissioner’s proposal to reduce rebate on property taxes by 5 per cent.

The move was expected with the civic polls due this year in April where the incumbent Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will take on Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

Commissioner Sanjay Goel in his budget presentation on November 25 proposed to increase the property tax by 2 per cent and reduce the tax rebate from 15 to 10 per cent. These moves would strengthen the financial condition of the municipality, he had said.

Presenting the revised budget estimates, the north corporation standing committee chairperson Jogi Ram Jain said that no new tax is being proposed in the civic body’s budget.

“Since people are still not over the Covid-19 pandemic and it has adversely impacted the financial condition of the public, the proposal to reduce the rebate from 15 to 10 per cent by the commissioner of the north DMC was not accepted. The proposal to increase the property tax by 2 per cent as suggested by the commissioner is also not being accepted by the standing committee,” Jain said in his budget speech.

Jain also said that to further give relief to citizens, a substantial part of the increased property tax on Municipal Valuation Committee-3 (MVC-3) basis has also been withdrawn by the civic body.

The revised budget estimates for 2021-22 stood at Rs 7,818.66 crore while that for 2022-23 at Rs 7,504.91 crore.