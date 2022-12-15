scorecardresearch
Thursday, Dec 15, 2022

12-year-old boy ‘sedated, repeatedly raped’ by teacher at North Delhi madrasa

The accused has been booked under sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012, criminal intimidation and unnatural offences.

The boy has been studying at the madrasa since August 2021.
A 12-year-old boy was allegedly repeatedly raped after being sedated by an ulema at a madrasa in North Delhi, said the police Thursday. The accused, 24, is absconding and teams have been deployed to arrest him, they added.

The police said a First Information Report (FIR) was lodged after the boy’s parents approached them Wednesday. The parents alleged in the complaint their son was raped on multiple occasions by the accused who would call the boy to his room and sedate him before assaulting him sexually him. The boy has been studying at the madrasa since August 2021.

Sagar Singh Kalsi, DCP (North), said, “We lodged an FIR after the complainant alleged that the boy was sodomised multiple times. The accused is still at large. We will nab him soon”.

“The boy has been living at the madrasa for months and studies there. He told us that his teacher was raping him. He went home with his father who came to see him this week and shared his ordeal with them. They approached us and we lodged a case. The matter is being investigated,” said the officer.

First published on: 15-12-2022 at 01:19:08 pm
