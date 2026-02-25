Mother, three daughters found with throat slits at North Delhi home

Multiple teams have been formed to trace and apprehend the absconding suspect. (Source: File/ Representational)

A woman and her three young daughter were found with their throats slit inside a house in North Delhi’s Siraspur on Tuesday morning, police said.

According to the Delhi Police, information regarding the murder of four persons was received at Samaypur Badli police station and a police team, along with senior officers, immediately rushed to the house in Chandan Park, near Sarvodaya Vidyalaya.

“The bodies were found in a ground-floor room of the house. It appears their throats slit by a sharp-edged weapon. The crime team and Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team were called to inspect the scene and collect evidence,” DCP (Outer North) Hareshwar Swami said.