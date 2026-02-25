Mother, three daughters found with throat slits at North Delhi home

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
A woman and her three young daughter were found with their throats slit inside a house in North Delhi’s Siraspur on Tuesday morning, police said.
According to the Delhi Police, information regarding the murder of four persons was received at Samaypur Badli police station and a police team, along with senior officers, immediately rushed to the house in Chandan Park, near Sarvodaya Vidyalaya.
“The bodies were found in a ground-floor room of the house. It appears their throats slit by a sharp-edged weapon. The crime team and Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team were called to inspect the scene and collect evidence,” DCP (Outer North) Hareshwar Swami said.
The deceased woman was identified as Anita. The children were aged 7, 5 and 3. Her husband, Munchun Kewat, is missing. “Preliminary enquiry revealed that Kewat has been missing since early Tuesday morning and is suspected to be involved in the crime. The bodies were discovered by neighbours, who alerted the police,” DCP Swami said.
The family hails from Patna in Bihar. Police said the husband worked as a vegetable seller at Azadpur Mandi.
The bodies have been sent to the mortuary for a post-mortem examination. A case under Section 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita has been registered.
Multiple teams have been formed to trace and apprehend the absconding suspect. Further investigation into the circumstances and motive behind the killings is underway, police said.
