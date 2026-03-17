“Unsafe” 30-year-old footbridge collapses in North Delhi, woman aged around 50 dead

An iron foot overbridge over a drain in North Delhi’s Roop Nagar collapsed Tuesday, leaving a woman aged around 50 dead, officials said.

The body of the woman, believed to be about 50, was retrieved from the drain with the help of personnel from the Delhi Fire Service, the National Disaster Response Force and Boat Club divers, officials said. Video of the rescue operation has surfaced on social media.

The incident occurred around 9 a.m. as local residents were crossing the bridge, according to officials. As it began to collapse, people rushed to safety, witnesses said. However, the woman, suspected to be a beggar, became trapped and fell with the structure into the drain, an official said.