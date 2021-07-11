North Delhi firing: Plan to scare businessman hatched in Tihar

The main accused is a local builder, who is on the run.

Days after assailants opened fire at North Delhi’s Bara Hindu Rao, killing two bystanders, investigation revealed that the plan to scare a businessman — their real target — was hatched in Tihar Jail.

Two men have been detained in connection with the firing. Police said the assailants had been hired to target the businessman, Mohd Naeem who is involved in a property dispute, and his nephew Muneem, who were leaving a clinic at the time.

The main accused is a local builder, who is on the run. One of the alleged attackers, Ravi Sharma, who recently got out of jail on parole, was asked to meet the accused; he told him to threaten Naeem.

“The local builder, who used to be a police informer, hatched a conspiracy along with his business partner; the latter connected him with a local criminal lodged in Tihar,” police sources said.

The criminal then contacted Sharma. “Ravi was given ‘supari’ and he roped in his associates. The plan was to threaten the businessman, but they panicked on seeing a crowd gathering and fired to create an escape route,” police sources said.

The builder and Naeem have known each other for a long time and are involved in a dispute over an illegal construction in Sadar Bazaar. “Muneem had filed a complaint with the High Court and the construction was stopped. Following this, the accused and his aides started threatening Naeem and Muneem.”

On Thursday, police received a PCR call about the incident at 9.21 pm. DCP (North) Anto Alphonse said, “We rushed to the spot and found two persons injured. They were declared dead on arrival at the hospital. One of the men was identified as Sanjay, a native of Dehradun.” On the identity of the other victim, police said they have contacted stations across Delhi-NCR but haven’t got a lead so far.

Recounting the incident, Muneem said the accused initially behaved aggressively with him and his uncle before “suddenly firing at our car”. “My uncle and our office boy ran towards a shop and hid there. I went to another shop… The firing went on for two three minutes and they left. They fired around 10-12 bullets,” he said.

Meanwhile, Sanjay’s father Jaipal, who has a heart ailment, said they have lost their sole earning member. “My son was trying to save money every month for my operation. I don’t know what to do now,” he said.