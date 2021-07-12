North Delhi firing: Builder who hatched plan, four others arrested in shootout

Days after two bystanders were killed in firing at North Delhi’s Bara Hindu Rao, the Delhi Police Special Cell Sunday arrested the main accused and four others on Sunday night. They were nabbed after a brief exchange of fire at Northeast Delhi’s New Usmanpur.

Police said the main accused has been identified as local builder Mohd Danish (37). The attackers are Soiab Sidduque (26), Sarafat Ali (35), Sonu (32), and Satender Kumar (30).

Two more assailants — Rahul (23) and Himanshu (21) — were nabbed earlier. Danish’s friend Mhd Feroze and his father-in-law Mehtab were also arrested in connection with the incident. Police said Feroze was at the crime scene but was not involved in the shooting.

Police said the assailants were hired by Danish to allegedly threaten a businessman, Naeem, and his nephew, Munim, over a property dispute but ended up killing two innocent people.

One of the victims was identified as Sanjay, who worked as a tourist bus cleaner, while the other man is yet to be identified.

Sources said the Northern Range of the Special Cell received information that Danish and his associates would come to New Usmanpur to meet someone. “Acting on this information, a trap was laid. The accused arrived in a car at 11 pm. The team asked them to surrender, but they fired at personnel in a bid to flee. The team fired back in self-defence, injuring five of them,” said a senior police officer.

Local police were informed, and the injured men were taken to a nearby hospital.

DCP (North) Anto Alphonse said, “On Thursday night, the assailants quarreled with Naeem and Munim outside a clinic, but locals intervened and overpowered them. However, they came later and fired at the victims but ended up killing two passersby.”

During investigation, CCTVs were scanned, and the complainants were questioned. “We found that Naeem and Munim had a dispute with several builders in Sadar Bazar and Bara Hindu Rao. Munim had managed to get a stay on construction of a building from the High Court. Danish was upset by this and conspired with his partner to settle scores,” said a senior police officer.

Danish then contacted Feroz and his father-in-law to attack the businessman and his nephew.

While Rahul was arrested from Civil Lines, Himanshu was nabbed from Chandigarh. Mehtab alleged his son-in-law roped him in to threaten the two.

Another accused, Ravi Sharma, is on the run. Sources said Sharma was asked to threaten Naeem. The plan was hatched in Tihar Jail and Sharma asked his associates to help him. Police said Rahul was first sent to a clinic to confirm if their targets were there, but he was beaten up by locals. The men then “panicked” and fired multiple rounds, killing the bystanders.