North Delhi clash: Man who wielded sword has three prior cases against him, say police

The sword-wielding tempo driver, who was beaten up by policemen on Sunday, was arrested two months ago for allegedly assaulting the ‘sevadar’ of the Bangla Sahib gurdwara.

Advertising

Police said a case was filed at Parliament Street police station in April and he was released on bail.

Sevadar Mangal Singh, who filed that complaint, alleged that he had noticed a man and his son near the gurdwara’s sarovar for three-four days.

“When Singh and a colleague went to inquire about them, the man got into an argument with Singh. Singh then decided to take them to the gurdwara’s manager. That’s when the man got into a fight with the complainant and broke his hand,” claimed police.

Advertising

Also Read | Eight cops involved in North Delhi clash have 3-month experience, police probe finds

DCP (New Delhi) Madhur Verma said, “We had registered an FIR under IPC sections 323 (causing hurt) and 341 (wrongful restraint) and arrested the man.”

The driver was also booked under preventive sections (107/151 CrPC ) in 2006 and 2011. “In the first incident, he and another man were summoned to Jharoda Kalan police post in connection with a complaint filed by a woman. He allegedly created ruckus and was arrested. He was arrested in 2011 when someone complained of a man abusing in the street,” said a senior officer.

Section 107 of the CrPC pertains to apprehension due to breach of peace and tranquillity of an area. Section 151 pertains to arrest to prevent commission of cognizable offences.