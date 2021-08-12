North Delhi civic body widens scope of businesses allowed in industrial areas

From information technology and software companies to call centres, media, biotechnology, medical organisations, and educational institutes, the North Delhi Municipal Corporation has now given its approval to run such businesses in the industrial areas

The decision was taken to promote business activities in industrial areas of Delhi instead of them moving to Gurgaon, Noida or other areas in the National Capital Region, a senior official said.

The approval will be granted subject to the payment of Rs 5,000 per square metre as development charges. Also, there would be no need to submit conversion charges for running them in industrial areas, according to the proposal approved by the standing committee.

Standing chairperson Jogi Ram Jain said that the decision will benefit people associated with the service sector and increase business activities during the pandemic.

“Now, business establishments do not have to be restricted to commercial areas only,” he said.

The decision has been taken after the ministry of housing and urban affairs notified the amendments in the master plan last year to permit service-based industries in existing industrial areas.

However, certain activities, such as legal services, advertising agencies, packaging, electric goods, vocational training centres and other educational services, can operate from a plot measuring 1,000 sq metre and located on a road having a minimum width of 12m.

For plots above 1,000 square metres, the road should be 18m wide.

Those applying for the permission will also have to submit documents showing the building plan of the complex. The whole procedure for obtaining permission will be available online soon, Jain informed.