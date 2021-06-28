North Delhi civic body to develop 5 mini forests, work to start in next 15 days

Taking ahead its plan of developing mini-forests, commissioner of North Delhi Municipal Corporation Sanjay Goel said that the civic body will start work on setting up 5 such green zones in the next 15 days.

These mini forests will be developed in parks at Azadpur Mandi, Sultanpuri, Prashant Vihar and two at Rohini. Goel said that out of its intended target of developing 8 mini forests, 3 have already come up at Karol Bagh and one at Keshavpuram.

The exercise is aimed at identifying neglected sites and developing them into man-made mini forests. Unlike parks, only saplings of native trees, like pilkhan, banyan, gular, jamun, mango and teak, are being planted here, and a walkway is also being constructed.

A senior official of North MCD said with monsoon expected to reach Delhi by June 30, they would utilise the period for plantation at the mini forests besides regular plantation at parks, gardens and central verges. He added that plants for these forests would be provided by the Rotary Club.

North DMC has developed 474 pits for rainwater harvesting which will help in raising the ground water level. “Work is on at 13 locations and 127 more sites have been proposed for the purpose. North DMC planted 27,330 trees and 37,756 shrubs last year. It plans to plant 20,000 more trees and 30,000 shrubs this year as well,” Goel added.