North Delhi civic body extends swachhta scholarship for wards of all Group C employees

The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) has decided to extend the proposed “Swachhta Scholarship” schemes for the wards of all Group C employees. Earlier, the plan was to provide scholarships to the wards of only safayi karamcharis (sanitation workers), officials said.

The Palika Swachchta Scholarships for the wards of safayi sewaks of NDMC and group C employees was approved in a recently held council meeting.

“Earlier, the scholarship scheme was only for the wards of sanitation workers. However, we received several requests from the other employees to extend the scheme for their wards as well. So, we discussed the matter in the council meeting and decided to extend it so that all eligible children can avail the facility,” an NDMC official said.

Officials, however, added that the NDMC will set some eligibility criteria and codal formalities, and that only two children of any employee can avail the facility.

The scholarship will be provided for the wards of employees who are pursuing professional courses in medical, engineering and other related fields from any government institutions, officials informed.

Besides, under this scheme, NDMC will also reimburse the hostel fees till the completion of the professional course. The scholarship will be considered till one attains the age of 25 or till the ward of the sanitation workers start earning or gets married.

Currently, there are more than 3,000 sanitation and group C employees in NDMC.