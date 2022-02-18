New Delhi municipal council to buy electric vehicles only in bid to go green

In a bid to go green, the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) is considering to purchase only electric vehicles for official use and enforcement drives. The council has also decided to stop buying and hiring petrol and CNG vehicles, officials said.

They added that NDMC currently has around 80 electric cars for official purposes and a large number of vehicles have been allotted to the heads of departments. Also, NDMC areas have the highest number of electric charging stations in Delhi.

“We have decided to go completely green and our mission is to reduce pollution in and around the New Delhi area in the coming days. All new vehicles that are being purchased for official use are EVs,” a senior NDMC official, who did not wish to be named, said.

Officials said that the council is also focusing on measures to ramp up the electric charging infrastructure system in the Luytens zone. Currently, there around 30-35 charging station at the NDMC building. Besides these, there are around 60 more across the New Delhi area.

“The target is 100 stations by the end of this financial year. It takes about 45 minutes-1 hour to charge a car and the waiting period will come down as charging stations increase,” officials informed.

The civic body has also announced the purchase 300 e-scooters for last mile connectivity. These scooters will be available for rent at metro station, bus stands, railway stations and other public places with heavy footfall.