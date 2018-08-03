North civic body short of staff to tackle vector-borne diseases during monsoon

263 posts of assistant malaria inspectors are vacant against 378; 51 of superior field workers and 205 posts of field officers are yet to be filled. 263 posts of assistant malaria inspectors are vacant against 378; 51 of superior field workers and 205 posts of field officers are yet to be filled.

The North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) has filled a few senior-level posts — by hiring workers on contractual basis or through direct recruitment — but the health department of the body continues to see a paucity of junior-level workers, whose job is to check on water and vector-borne diseases.

According to the data provided by the civic body, 122 posts of malaria inspectors are lying vacant against the sanctioned strength of 129. Similarly, 263 posts of assistant malaria inspectors are vacant against 378; 51 of superior field workers and 205 posts of field officers are yet to be filled.

Standing committee member Vikas Goel alleged that the corporation is not serious about controlling vector-borne diseases. “How will you fight the diseases when there are so many vacant posts?” he said. At the senior level, there are nine posts of district health officers, of which three are vacant; six of seven posts of senior secretary assistant have not been filled; and two of seven junior assistant secretary posts are vacant.

At least 42 cases of malaria have been reported in July in the capital, taking the total number of people affected by the vector-borne disease this season to 88, according to a municipal report. Two cases of malaria were reported in February, one each in April and March, 17 in May, 25 in June and 42 till July 28.

Of the total 49 dengue cases this season, 19 were reported in July, six in January, three in February, one in March, two in April, 10 in May and eight in June.

One fresh case of chikungunya was also reported last week, taking the total to 35 this season. The corporation has spent just Rs 43,230 lakh till July this year of the Rs 21-crore budget allocated for dengue control, as per civic body figures. Last year too, the North civic body had spent Rs 7.73 crore of Rs 16 crore allocated.

