Delhi: North body teachers, sanitation staff say not paid for 2 months

While they are at the forefront of the COVID-19 battle, teachers and sanitation workers of North Corporation have another worry on their minds — they have not been paid for two months. Around 30,000 sanitation workers and 8,000 teachers are employed in the North body.

Ram Niwas Solanki, general secretary of the Municipal Corporation Teachers’ Association, said that though the delay in salaries is a regular feature in the civic body, the problem escalated during lockdown. He said the association is mulling a call to not distribute food for a day, if the situation persists.

The South and East MCDs have, meanwhile, been able to pay salaries till last month.

North corporation commissioner Varsha Joshi said safai karamcharis have been paid for February: “For the others, the last full salary was paid for January. I try to pay safai karamcharis in the first week of every month. This is the first time it hasn’t been possible.”

Another official blamed the North body’s poor financial condition and a file pending before Delhi government for the situation.

Leader of Opposition and AAP leader Surjeet Panwar said the Delhi government has paid all dues to MCDs. “They keep blaming government just to pass the buck,” he said. Another AAP leader said the allegations were baseless: “It’s unfortunate that BJP is playing dirty politics in such times.

