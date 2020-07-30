North body sends notice to Atishi, Chadha over ‘corruption’ attack

Atishi, Chadha at a press conference, Wednesday. (Express Photo by Amit Mehra) Atishi, Chadha at a press conference, Wednesday. (Express Photo by Amit Mehra)

North MCD’s leader of the House Yogesh Kumar Verma served a legal notice to AAP MLAs Atishi and Raghav Chadha over their allegations that the civic body has been unable to pay salaries to healthcare workers at its hospitals because of “corruption”. Both shot back at a press conference, saying they will not be silenced.

Verma threatened civil and criminal defamation proceedings against the two leaders, saying they are liable to pay Rs 1 crore if they do not issue unconditional apologies in a week. Verma, in the legal notice, claimed the MCD’s earnings from property tax during the last quarter of 2019-20 reduced by over 53% compared to the corresponding quarter in 2018-19. In the notice, Verma conceded the civic body is not left with sufficient funds to pay salaries to “some doctors and health workers” due to the drop in income between January and June 2020 and Delhi government “withholding” its dues to the MCD. He said the statements by Atishi and Chadha contain “reckless imputations likely to affect” his reputation.

Atishi told The Indian Express: “He himself conceded the MCD could not pay doctors and healthcare workers. The Delhi government, in an affidavit in the HC, said it has cleared all dues; we are not saying this. Where has the money gone? Secondly, against how many people will they file defamation notices? CAG has pointed out irregularities, a former North MCD commissioner has said so. Every citizen of Delhi holds the MCD as corrupt.”

Chadha said the BJP should try and find a single person who believes the civic bodies are not dens of corruption: “BJP leaders Manoj Tiwari and Vijay Goel have also called MCD corrupt in the past. Will he (Kumar) file defamation suits against them as well? We will hit the streets and go to the people against this notice.”

