Monday, Dec 12, 2022

Nora Fatehi sues Jacqueline Fernandez over ‘defamatory statements to destroy her career’

Both Fatehi and Fernandez were questioned in a money laundering case filed against alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar.

Nora Fatehi, and Jacqueline Fernandes. (File Photos)
Actor Nora Fatehi has filed a defamation case against actor Jacqueline Fernandez before a Delhi court claiming that the latter made defamatory statements to destroy her career.

Fatehi’s plea has said that Fernandez “made defamatory imputations” due to “malicious reasons” with an intent to “destroy her career to further her own interests”.

The plea has also sought to make several media houses the respondents in this case, claiming that they criminally sought to reproduce the defamatory statements made by the accused.

The plea stated that Fernandez had made a written statement to the appellate tribunal, PMLA that she was “falsely implicated by the ED while celebs such as Nora Fatehi who had received gifts from Conman Sukesh Chandrashekar had been made witnesses”.

“Jacqueline Fernandes sought to criminally defame the complainant in order to destroy her career to further her own interests, since they are both working in the same industry and have similar backgrounds, amongst other reasons,” her plea read.

Her plea stated that Fernandez’s statements were made to solely malign her image when it is a well known fact that Fatehi had nothing to do with matter.

“It is pertinent to mention herein that both the complainant (Nora Fatehi) and the accused (Jacqueline Fernandez) are actresses of foreign origin and both have had their share of struggles in rising to fame in the Indian film industry, hence, it is evident that the act of the accused in dragging the name of the complainant wherein she has no business mentioning the complainant is mala fide in nature,” the plea stated.

First published on: 12-12-2022 at 07:11:20 pm
