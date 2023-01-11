scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Jan 11, 2023

None of onlookers came forward to help out Delhi Police ASI who was stabbed to death, reveals CCTV footage

ASI Shambhu Dayal was taking a robbery accused to the police station when he was stabbed on January 4. He succumbed to his injuries on Sunday.

Screengrab of the footage showing Dayal holding the hands of the suspect, Anish Raj.
None of onlookers came forward to help out Delhi Police ASI who was stabbed to death, reveals CCTV footage
Even though there were more than a dozen onlookers when Delhi Police assistant sub-inspector Shambhu Dayal was stabbed multiple times while trying to arrest a man in West Delhi’s Mayapuri area on January 4, none of them came forward to help him out, a CCTV footage of the incident has revealed. Dayal succumbed to injuries at BLK Hospital Sunday.

The footage showed Dayal holding the hands of the suspect, Anish Raj, who had allegedly robbed the phone of complainant Vandana’s husband and was threatening them. Dayal was taking Anish to the Mayapuri police station.

On the way, as the officer stopped to look back at the crowd following him and Anish, the alleged thief whipped out a knife from under his shirt and began mercilessly stabbing the officer on the neck, abdomen and back, even as Dayal tried to fight him off using his stick. Dayal was seen being attacked in full public view even as a crowd gathered and looked on.

After getting stabbed more than a dozen times, Dayal managed to pin the accused to the ground. However, Anish was seen fleeing the spot even as a few from the crowd chased him.

ASI Dayal joined the Delhi Police as a constable in 199 and is survived by wife and three children. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Wednesday announced a compensation of Rs 1 crore for the next of kin of Dayal.

First published on: 11-01-2023 at 15:31 IST
