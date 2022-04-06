Non-plan admissions process in Delhi government schools to begin on April 11

Applications for non-plan admissions to classes 6 to 9 in Delhi government schools will begin online on April 11.

Non-plan admissions to government schools are for students who had been studying in private schools till the last grade. The new academic year 2022-2023 has already begun in all government schools as of April 1. For the first cycle of these admissions, applications will begin on April 11 and close on May 2 and the allotted schools to registered applicants will be displayed on May 20. The second cycle will begin on June 1, and the third cycle will begin on July 16.

Only residents of Delhi are eligible for these admissions. Given the coronavirus pandemic in the past two years, the Director of Education (DoE) may exercise his discretion and provide age relaxation to any “deserving student” on grounds such as “disruption of studies due to death of either of the parents, prolonged illness of either of the parents/child or any trauma faced by the student.”

Applicants will have to fill in personal details in the online form such as names of parents, Aadhaar and bank account numbers, date of birth, and will have to select their assembly constituency. Following that, a drop box will display all the schools under that particular assembly constituency and near it and the applicants will have to choose the school closest to their homes.

On the basis of the availability of seats and infrastructure, the applicant will be allotted a school with the caveat of no guarantee of admission to the nearest school.