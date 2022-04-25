Application process for non-plan admissions to classes X, XII in govt schools begins April 25

The application process for non-plan admissions to classes X and XII in Delhi government schools will begin on Monday. These admissions are open to students who are residents of Delhi and have completed their classes IX and XI, as the case may be, from a recognised school in Delhi.

The application forms will be available from April 25 till May 4. Admissions to these grades will be done through a common admission test scheduled for May 11 and the results will be declared on May 13.

The fixed age criteria for a child to be eligible for these grades is more than 14 and less than 16 for class X, and more than 16 and less than 18 for class XII.

However, the Director of Education may relax the age criterion in individual cases.

“Further to this, Director of Education at his discretion may provide age relaxation to any deserving student (not covered under existing provisions) on grounds such as disruption of studies due to death of either of the parents, prolonged illness of either of the parents/child or any trauma faced by the student. In such cases parents of the students are required to submit an application on the attached format to the Head of the school nearer to his/her residence along with supporting documents related to the grounds under which relief has been sought,” the guidelines stated.