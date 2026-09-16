Non-banking financial firm duped of Rs 12.84 cr; bank staff among 5 held

Harman allegedly operated Naman account for a commission of around Rs 1.5 lakh from Chauhan, the officer added. (Representational image)

The Delhi Police’s Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations (IFSO) unit on Wednesday said an interstate cybercrime syndicate, accused of siphoning off Rs 12.84 crore from the corporate bank account of Hero FinCorp Ltd, which offers loans facility, has been busted. Officers said it is suspected that the company’s internal server was hacked, following which around 317 unauthorised transactions were allegedly made by the fraudsters.

Five people, including a relationship manager of a private bank, have been arrested in connection with the case.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (IFSO) Gaurav Tyagi said the accused allegedly carried out 317 unauthorised digital transactions from the company’s account and routed the money to 34 primary-layer bank accounts. The transactions allegedly took place without the knowledge or consent of the company’s management.