Non-bailable warrants against Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia and Yogendra Yadav

A Delhi court Tuesday issued non-bailable warrants (NBWs) against Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and Swaraj India president Yogendra Yadav after they failed to appear before it in a criminal defamation complaint filed in 2013 by a ticket aspirant.

Advertising

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Samar Vishal issued the NBWs against Kejriwal, Sisodia and Yadav after noting that nobody was present from their side during hearing of the complaint filed by advocate Surender Kumar Sharma.

The warrants were issued for April 29 against the trio, who are out on bail in the matter.

The counsel for Sisodia and Yadav rushed to the Delhi court, seeking a stay of the NBWs on the ground that their clients were exempted from personal appearance in the matter and were allowed to be represented through their counsel.

Advertising

The application moved on behalf of the AAP leaders, through their counsel Mohammad Irshad, claimed the matter will come up for hearing tomorrow as the court has issued it “mistakenly”.

Yadav was a member of the AAP’s National Executive until 2015, when he was expelled for alleged anti-party activities. Later, he floated his own party, Swaraj India.

Sharma, in his complaint, alleged that he was approached by AAP volunteers in 2013, who asked him to contest the Delhi Assembly elections on a party ticket, saying Kejriwal was impressed with his social service.

He filled the application form to contest the polls, after being told by Sisodia and Yadav that the AAP’s Political Affairs Committee had decided to give him the ticket. However, it was later denied to him.

On October 14, 2013, the complainant claimed that articles in leading newspapers carried “defamatory, unlawful and derogatory words used by the accused persons” against him, which lowered his reputation in society. Opposing the complaint, AAP leaders had submitted that cancellation or allotment of ticket is the prerogative of the party and the complainant had not divulged correct information about the cases pending against him.