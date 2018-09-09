JNU: NSUI candidate nomination candidate, to approach Court

National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) candidate Vikas Yadav (second from left) during a press a conference. National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) candidate Vikas Yadav (second from left) during a press a conference.

The National Students’ Union of India (NSUI), on Saturday, said it would approach the Delhi High Court over the alleged cancellation of nomination of its presidential candidate in the JNU Students’ Union elections. The Grievance Redressal Cell (GRC) of the university has “recommended” to the Election Committee (EC) that his candidature be cancelled, though as of Saturday night, the EC was yet to take a final decision in the matter.

NSUI said the “cancellation” was “mala fide” and “contempt of court”. The JNUSU elections are scheduled for September 14.

The GRC, in a letter dated September 7 to EC chairperson Himanshu Kulshrestha, said it had received a complaint from someone against NSUI presidential candidate Vikas Yadav, and on obtaining the “status of the disciplinary action” against Yadav from the Dean of Students’ Welfare (DSW) office, had found that he had been fined Rs 20,000 and a hostel transfer had been recommended.

“Against the said office order, Mr Yadav moved court. The court has given him relief related to academic programme and he was asked to appeal to the Vice-Chancellor. The matter is pending in the office of the chief proctor. In view of the above, GRC has unanimously decided that the candidature of Mr Yadav may be cancelled,” the letter stated.

The punishment pertains to a protest in February, when the NSUI had fried and sold pakodas on campus as a mark of protest against the Prime Minister’s statement that selling pakodas was a form of employment.

Kulshrestha said no final decision on the cancellation had been taken by the EC so far.

