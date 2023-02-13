scorecardresearch
Monday, Feb 13, 2023
‘Nominated members cannot vote’: Delhi mayoral polls postponed again till SC hearing

A bench headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud posted for February 17 a plea filed by AAP mayoral candidate Shelly Oberoi seeking early holding of the mayoral poll.

Delhi Mayor pollsBJP councillors sloganeering inside the MCD house in Delhi, before the elections for posts like the Mayor got adjourned. (File)
The office of the Delhi Lieutenant Governor on Monday told the Supreme Court that it would postpone the February 16 mayoral election to a date after February 17.

A bench headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud, which posted for February 17 a plea filed by AAP mayoral candidate Shelly Oberoi seeking early holding of the mayoral poll, observed that nominated members cannot vote in the election.

“Nominated members cannot go for election. The constitutional provision is very clear,” the bench observed.

Explained |Why the MCD House elections have been stalled for the third time

As the top court bench posted the matter for hearing on Friday, Additional Solicitor General Sanjay Jain, representing the office of the LG, said the February 16 election would be postponed to a date after February 17.

The apex court had on February 8 sought responses of the office of the LG, pro tem presiding officer Satya Sharma of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) and others on Oberoi’s plea.

First published on: 13-02-2023 at 18:01 IST
