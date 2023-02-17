Relief for AAP as SC says nominated MCD members cannot vote in Delhi mayoral polls

In a relief to the Aam Aadmi Party, the Supreme Court on Friday ruled that the nominated members of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) cannot vote in the mayoral elections.

A bench comprising Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud and Justices P S Narasimha and J B Pardiwala directed that the election shall be conducted at the first MCD meet, putting an end to weeks of delay in the polls.

Once elected, the mayor shall preside over the deputy mayor’s election, the bench added.

“We have heard the counsel for the parties. We are unable to accept the submission on behalf of the municipal corporation. The Constitution has imposed a restriction in terms of which nominated members do not have the right to vote. The prohibition on nominated members in the exercise of the right to vote applies on the first meeting,” it said.

The bench further said, “The notice for the election of mayor and the first meeting of the MCD shall be issued within 24 hours and the notice shall fix the date at which the elections of mayor, deputy mayor and standing committee members shall be held.”

The top court’s order came on a plea moved by the ruling AAP mayoral candidate, Shelly Oberoi, seeking an early conduct of the election.

On February 8, the court sought the responses of the L-G office, MCD’s pro-tem presiding officer Satya Sharma and others on Oberoi’s plea.

Reacting to the news, Delhi CM and AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal thanked the Supreme Court and said that the order was a victory for democracy. “Delhi will now get a mayor after two and a half months. It has been proved that how LG and BJP together are passing illegal and unconstitutional orders in Delhi,” he added.