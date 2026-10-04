Noida’s Supernova society asks owners to give bachelor, student tenants one month’s notice

he association said the provisions would help prevent the society from being “converted into a hostel”.

Homeowners at Supertech’s Supernova in Noida Sector 94, who have rented their flats to students or bachelors, have been asked to give the tenants one month’s notice and replace them, preferably with families, under new tenancy rules introduced by the apartment owners’ association.

The association has also asked homeowners to refrain from renting flats to students and bachelors in the first place, and to prefer families, working professionals or members of any other “lawful category”.

However, if the owners wished to continue with such a tenant, they may need to get their decision reviewed by the tenancy committee. “If the committee doesn’t give the clearance to the student/bachelor, then the owner can’t let out the property to the said student/bachelor and they have to get their premises vacated within a month from the date of notice from the said committee,” said the policy issued recently.