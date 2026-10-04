Noida’s Supernova society asks owners to give bachelor, student tenants one month’s notice

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Homeowners at Supertech’s Supernova in Noida Sector 94, who have rented their flats to students or bachelors, have been asked to give the tenants one month’s notice and replace them, preferably with families, under new tenancy rules introduced by the apartment owners’ association.
The association has also asked homeowners to refrain from renting flats to students and bachelors in the first place, and to prefer families, working professionals or members of any other “lawful category”.
However, if the owners wished to continue with such a tenant, they may need to get their decision reviewed by the tenancy committee. “If the committee doesn’t give the clearance to the student/bachelor, then the owner can’t let out the property to the said student/bachelor and they have to get their premises vacated within a month from the date of notice from the said committee,” said the policy issued recently.
On October 1, a video went viral on social media showing Tushar Sharma, a Sector 15 resident who allegedly operated a rented facility in Spira, a Supernova tower, arguing with a security guard after reaching the wrong gate. Sharma allegedly forced his way into the Supernova premises in his car.
Noida Police later arrested him on preventive grounds, while his vehicle was seized and challans issued.
In the policy, the association noted complaints of increasing nuisance at Supernova East and West – a residential complex of around 500 flats – including playing of loud music, smoking and drinking. It also listed alleged illicit activities like drug consumption as well as running illegal call centres involved in online fraud and prostitution rackets.
Naresh Nandwani, adviser to the Supernova Apartment Owners’ Association (SNAOA), said there had been several instances of flats being rented out for short-term stays.
Further, the ‘Policy for Regulation of Tenancies, Occupancy and Resident Conduct, 2026’ stated that an apartment cannot be occupied by a number of people inconsistent with its size or sanctioned residential use. The association said the provisions would help prevent the society from being “converted into a hostel”.
The policy also seeks to regulate short-term and commercial use of residential premises, with the association aiming to ensure that flats remain within sanctioned residential use.
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