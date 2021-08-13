Noida’s Aqua Line will resume operations on Saturdays as the Uttar Pradesh government has relaxed the weekend lockdown. The train services by Noida Metro Rail Corporation had been halted on the weekends due to the two-day curfew of movement.

As per NMRC guidelines, the trains will run at an interval of 10 minutes during peak hours between 8 am to 11 am and 15 minutes during non-peak hours between 5 am to 8 pm during weekdays. On Saturdays, a train will be available every 15 minutes, as per NMRC orders.

For all six days of the week, Aqua Line will operate between 6 am-10 pm. The metro services will not be available on Sundays since no order has been issued for relaxation. The metro operations will resume from August 14 onwards, said NMRC officials.

As part of Covid protocol, the trains are sanitised and cleaned at the Depot after every trip. Post operating hours, each train is cleaned intensively in the night. Elaborate cleaning measures take place at the common touching areas including handrails, lift buttons, AFC gates among others, said NMRC officials.