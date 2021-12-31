Noida’s active Covid-19 cases cross 100-mark after 6 months

Gautam Buddh Nagar on Thursday logged 38 new Covid-19 cases on Thursday

The active cases tally has risen to 135, a figure it last saw over six months ago, official data showed.

Ghaziabad, adjoining Gautam Buddh Nagar, also recorded 17 new cases that pushed its tally of active infections to 90, the data showed. Gautam Buddh Nagar currently has the highest number of active cases in Uttar Pradesh followed by Lucknow (109) and Ghaziabad, according to the data shared by the state’s health department for a 24-hour period.

According to the data, since the last two days, Gautam Buddh Nagar has been reporting more than 20 cases. Till a few weeks ago, the district had either no cases or less than 5 on a daily basis.

In the last 24 hours, there have been zero deaths in the region while two people have been discharged. Since the breakout, 468 people have lost their lives in Gautam Buddh Nagar itself.

Health officials are mapping the return of passengers in Gautam Buddh Nagar and Ghaziabad to trace new infections