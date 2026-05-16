Noida workers’ protest violence: Kin allege custodial torture, Supreme Court asks UP govt to produce before it two arrested men

The Supreme Court on Friday asked the Uttar Pradesh government to produce before it two of the men arrested in connection with the April 13 violence in Noida following a worker’s protest after their families alleged that they were tortured in custody.

A bench of Justice B V Nagarathna and Justice Ujjal Bhuyan asked the counsel appearing for the state government to produce Aditya Anand and Rupesh Roy before it on May 18 at 2 pm. The bench was hearing a writ petition filed by Keshav Anand, brother of Aditya. According to the police, Aditya and Rupesh had used WhatsApp groups to instigate violence during the protests.

Appearing for the petitioner, senior advocate Colin Gonsalves said Aditya was an engineer and also operated a children’s library. Seeking an independent investigation into the matter, he said Aditya campaigned for workers’ rights and his speech recordings were proof of this.

The counsel also claimed that lawyers were not being allowed to effectively assist Aditya.

The counsel appearing for the UP government, however, denied the allegations of torture in policy custody. All requirements of arrest were complied with, including supply of grounds of arrest, the counsel said.

Hearing the arguments, the court said, “We direct respondent no.1/State to produce the brother of the petitioner, Aditya Anand, and Rupesh Roy, before this court on 18.05.2026 at 2 pm.”

In the meantime, judicial custody of the two will continue, it added.

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On April 17, Noida Police had identified three persons as the alleged masterminds in the case: Rupesh Roy, who claimed to be an autorickshaw driver; Manisha Chauhan; and Aditya, a BTech graduate from NIT Jamshedpur.

A day later, a joint team of Noida Police and the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force arrested Aditya from Tiruchirappalli railway station. He was carrying a cash reward of Rs 1 lakh for his arrest.

“A case had been registered against Aditya Anand at Phase 2 police station for allegedly masterminding and orchestrating the violent activities that took place during a workers’ sit-in and demonstration in the area,” the police had said in an official statement. They had alleged that his role was central to planning and executing the inflammatory acts that accompanied the agitation.

The Uttar Pradesh Police had also invoked provisions of the National Security Act (NSA), 1980 against student activist Akriti Choudhary and journalist Satyam Verma in connection with the Noida workers’ protest case.

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The protest and the violence that followed had led to the registration of 15 FIRs. According to the police, the protest was not organic but premeditated. They had alleged that an “organised syndicate of outsiders” orchestrated the violence – a charge denied by the families of those arrested.