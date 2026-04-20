Noida workers’ protest: BTech graduate, accused of being ‘mastermind’, urged peace, claim activists

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Aditya Anand, a BTech graduate from NIT Jamshedpur, who has been termed by police as the mastermind of the recent workers’ protest that turned violent in Noida, posted video messages on WhatsApp, urging workers to maintain peace, lawyers and activists claimed on Sunday.
Senior Supreme Court advocate Colin Gonsalves and advocate Kawalpreet Kaur, among others, held a press conference at the Press Club of India in Delhi.
Social activist Priyamvada specifically addressed the police’s allegations that Aditya and Rupesh, who were arrested after the April 13 protest, used WhatsApp groups to instigate violence during the protests. “The group in which Aditya and Rupesh were admins has no messages from Rupesh,” she claimed. She further claimed that Aditya had repeatedly posted video messages urging workers to maintain peace. One such video, she said, showed him administering a pledge to workers on April 11, appealing for a non-violent protest and seeking police cooperation.
The Indian Express reached out to Noida Police Commissioner (Law and Order) Rajeev Mishra for comment on these claims but did not receive a response.
On April 17, Noida Police had identified three persons as the alleged masterminds in the case: Rupesh Roi, who claimed to be an autorickshaw driver; Manisha Chauhan; and Aditya, a BTech graduate from NIT Jamshedpur. Police also identified two X handles operating from Pakistan that allegedly spread misleading information and disrupted peace.
A day later, a joint team of Noida Police and the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) arrested Aditya from Tiruchirappalli Railway Station. He was carrying a cash reward of Rs 1 lakh for his arrest.
“A case had been registered against Aditya Anand at Phase 2 police station for allegedly masterminding and orchestrating the violent activities that took place during a workers’ sit-in and demonstration in the area,” the Noida Police said in an official statement. Police claimed his role was central to planning and executing the inflammatory acts that accompanied the labour agitation.
“Intensive efforts using electronic surveillance and other technical means finally led us to him,” the statement added.
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram