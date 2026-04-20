Noida workers’ protest: BTech graduate, accused of being ‘mastermind’, urged peace, claim activists

Aditya Anand, a BTech graduate from NIT Jamshedpur, who has been termed by police as the mastermind of the recent workers’ protest that turned violent in Noida, posted video messages on WhatsApp, urging workers to maintain peace, lawyers and activists claimed on Sunday.

Senior Supreme Court advocate Colin Gonsalves and advocate Kawalpreet Kaur, among others, held a press conference at the Press Club of India in Delhi.

Social activist Priyamvada specifically addressed the police’s allegations that Aditya and Rupesh, who were arrested after the April 13 protest, used WhatsApp groups to instigate violence during the protests. “The group in which Aditya and Rupesh were admins has no messages from Rupesh,” she claimed. She further claimed that Aditya had repeatedly posted video messages urging workers to maintain peace. One such video, she said, showed him administering a pledge to workers on April 11, appealing for a non-violent protest and seeking police cooperation.