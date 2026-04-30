After workers’ protest, ban on unlawful assembly in Noida, Greater Noida ahead of Labour Day

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Ahead of the International Labour Day on May 1, Gautam Buddha Nagar Police has invoked Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023, banning unlawful assemblies across the district from April 30 to May 8, officials said on Thursday.
According to officials, the order is backed by a massive deployment of over 1,700 police personnel, drone surveillance at over 50 locations, and round-the-clock CCTV monitoring.
This comes in the wake of a protest held in Noida on April 13 staged by thousands of factory workers.
In its official statement, Gautam Buddha Nagar Police said Police Commissioner Laxmi Singh is directing the operation, which covers the entire commissionerate under a structured zonal-sector scheme that will include 11 zones and 49 sectors across the district. The order also read that Noida has been divided into four zones and 16 sectors; Central Noida into three zones and 24 sectors; and Greater Noida into four zones and nine sectors.
“To reinforce local capacity, officers have been requisitioned from across the state. The external deployment includes 6 officers of SP rank, 14 of Additional SP rank, 30 Deputy Superintendents of Police, 65 Inspectors, 400 Sub-Inspectors, 150 female Sub-Inspectors, 900 Head Constables and Constables, and 200 female Head Constables and Constables,” an official said.
“Within the commissionerate, 2 DCP-rank and 3 Additional DCP-rank officers are additionally on duty. Female police officers constitute a significant share of the overall deployment,” the commissionerate noted.
Industrial zones and key crossroads have also been put under watch.
“Police have been positioned at major industrial units, multinational companies, small industrial estates, key intersections, and other sensitive locations. Multiple mobile patrol units are conducting continuous rounds,” the police statement read.
“Drones are covering over 50 critical sites, while a gazetted officer stationed in the control room monitors CCTV feeds and is empowered to trigger immediate response to any breach of peace. Public address systems are simultaneously broadcasting government guidelines to residents,” it read.
The commissionerate stated that the objective of the entire operation is to inspire public confidence, ensure smooth daily life, and maintain peaceful, secure conditions throughout the said period.
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