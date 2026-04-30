After workers’ protest, ban on unlawful assembly in Noida, Greater Noida ahead of Labour Day

Industrial zones and key crossroads have also been put under watch. (File photo)

Ahead of the International Labour Day on May 1, Gautam Buddha Nagar Police has invoked Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023, banning unlawful assemblies across the district from April 30 to May 8, officials said on Thursday.

According to officials, the order is backed by a massive deployment of over 1,700 police personnel, drone surveillance at over 50 locations, and round-the-clock CCTV monitoring.

This comes in the wake of a protest held in Noida on April 13 staged by thousands of factory workers.

In its official statement, Gautam Buddha Nagar Police said Police Commissioner Laxmi Singh is directing the operation, which covers the entire commissionerate under a structured zonal-sector scheme that will include 11 zones and 49 sectors across the district. The order also read that Noida has been divided into four zones and 16 sectors; Central Noida into three zones and 24 sectors; and Greater Noida into four zones and nine sectors.