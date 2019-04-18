Noida: Woman, three men held for luring, blackmailing people

Noida Police has arrested a woman and three men for allegedly running an extortion circle which involved luring men who would later be blackmailed. Apart from the woman, the accused include a serving member of the Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC), who was helping run the racket for the past 7-8 months from a Greater Noida flat, Gautam Budh Nagar SSP Vaibhav Krishna said.

“Star 2 Team and Dadri Police busted the four-member gang responsible for extortion amounting to lakhs. The woman would approach men via WhatsApp and lure them to her flat, where they would be videographed in compromising positions. She would later pretend to call police and threaten them with legal action to extort money. A total recovery of Rs 2.76 lakh has been made from the accused,” said SSP Krishna.

Police said the woman, a resident of Bulandshahr, met one of the accused a few years ago and the two shifted to a rented accommodation in Dadri. Around that time, they got in touch with the office bearer of a local resident welfare association, and they began the racket.

After exchanging numbers, police claimed the woman would lure people to her flat where her partner would film them from behind a curtain or the balcony door. Afterwards, he would burst into the room demanding police action.

According to police, their accomplice, serving in the 49th PAC Battalion as head constable, would wear a sub-inspector’s uniform and wait for their call. He would then reach the spot and claim a case of rape would be registered against the man if he did not cough up the money.

“Their targets were always wealthy and influential men. In one instance, they managed to extort around Rs 5 lakh and in another, Rs 3 lakh. They used the fear of legal action to take money from them,” said Vineet Jaiswal, Superintendent of Police (Rural), Gautam Budh Nagar.

Police received information from one of the persons approached by the woman, following which arrests were made.

Police said the woman is a graduate and lived with her husband and two children before filing for divorce. Her partner has an engineering degree.