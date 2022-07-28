Noida woman suspected of monkeypox tests negative

July 28, 2022 9:44:21 am
A 47-year-old woman from Greater Noida, suspected of the monkeypox virus has tested negative, officials at the district health department said Wednesday.
“The lab report of the suspected case reported yesterday is negative for monkeypox,” said Dr Sunil Sharma, Chief Medical Officer, Noida.
The woman is presently isolated at her home. Her samples were sent to King George Medical College, Lucknow, for testing Tuesday, Sharma said.
“The patient is a 47-year-old school teacher who had called our helpline. She was asked to visit Noida Covid Hospital, in Sector 39 Tuesday, which is equipped with 10 beds for treating monkeypox patients. She was reportedly suffering from symptoms such as mild fever, throat ache and rashes on the left side of her face. Five samples were collected from the woman, which consists of a nasal swab and an oral swab, two blood samples, a urine sample, and a sample from the blister,” said Dr Tritya Saxena, nodal officer for monkeypox cases in Noida. The woman did not have a history of foreign travel nor did she come in contact with any infected person, Saxena said.
“A 10-bed ward at Noida Covid Hospital, Sector 39, has been reserved for monkeypox patients, which was earlier dedicated to treating Covid patients for the past two years. Additionally, there are 6-bed wards reserved in community health centres and primary health centres across Noida to treat patients suffering from the disease,” Saxena said, adding that the Covid facility at the Sector 39 hospital has been shifted to Community Health Centre in Bhangel.
The health department of the government of Uttar Pradesh issued guidelines for the identification of the disease, its prevention and treatment on July 21. The guidelines include the epidemiology of the disease, along with symptoms, surveillance process, contact tracing, isolation process, and precautions for home isolation and treatment. If tested positive for the disease, the suspected patient is supposed to be isolated at a hospital, equipped with treatment facilities, or at the patient’s home for at least 21 days till the rashes heal and disappear, the guidelines state.
