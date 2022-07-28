scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, July 28, 2022

Noida woman suspected of monkeypox tests negative

The health department of the government of Uttar Pradesh issued guidelines for the identification of the disease, its prevention and treatment on July 21.

By: Express News Service | Noida |
July 28, 2022 9:44:21 am
Noida woman suspected of monkeypox tests negativeIf tested positive for the disease, the suspected patient is supposed to be isolated at a hospital, equipped with treatment facilities, or at the patient's home for at least 21 days till the rashes heal and disappear, the guidelines state. (Express File Photo)

A 47-year-old woman from Greater Noida, suspected of the monkeypox virus has tested negative, officials at the district health department said Wednesday.

“The lab report of the suspected case reported yesterday is negative for monkeypox,” said Dr Sunil Sharma, Chief Medical Officer, Noida.

The woman is presently isolated at her home. Her samples were sent to King George Medical College, Lucknow, for testing Tuesday, Sharma said.

“The patient is a 47-year-old school teacher who had called our helpline. She was asked to visit Noida Covid Hospital, in Sector 39 Tuesday, which is equipped with 10 beds for treating monkeypox patients. She was reportedly suffering from symptoms such as mild fever, throat ache and rashes on the left side of her face. Five samples were collected from the woman, which consists of a nasal swab and an oral swab, two blood samples, a urine sample, and a sample from the blister,” said Dr Tritya Saxena, nodal officer for monkeypox cases in Noida. The woman did not have a history of foreign travel nor did she come in contact with any infected person, Saxena said.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Explained: Fed Reserve rate hike, US recession and impact on IndiaPremium
Explained: Fed Reserve rate hike, US recession and impact on India
Govt job rush: in 8 years, 22 crore applied, only 7.22 lakh were selectedPremium
Govt job rush: in 8 years, 22 crore applied, only 7.22 lakh were selected
Explained: Lion’s future, cheetah’s pastPremium
Explained: Lion’s future, cheetah’s past
Kerala Church: old lobbies and new row over the way Mass is offeredPremium
Kerala Church: old lobbies and new row over the way Mass is offered

“A 10-bed ward at Noida Covid Hospital, Sector 39, has been reserved for monkeypox patients, which was earlier dedicated to treating Covid patients for the past two years. Additionally, there are 6-bed wards reserved in community health centres and primary health centres across Noida to treat patients suffering from the disease,” Saxena said, adding that the Covid facility at the Sector 39 hospital has been shifted to Community Health Centre in Bhangel.

More from Delhi

The health department of the government of Uttar Pradesh issued guidelines for the identification of the disease, its prevention and treatment on July 21. The guidelines include the epidemiology of the disease, along with symptoms, surveillance process, contact tracing, isolation process, and precautions for home isolation and treatment. If tested positive for the disease, the suspected patient is supposed to be isolated at a hospital, equipped with treatment facilities, or at the patient’s home for at least 21 days till the rashes heal and disappear, the guidelines state.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard

Most Popular

1

Bengal school jobs scam: Cash worth Rs 20 crore, gold bars found in another house owned by Arpita Mukherjee

2

Forces in India, US seek to sow division: USAID administrator

3

Arrest of a minister, a lesson for Mamata Banerjee

4

As House stalemate continues, govt sits pretty: does not hurt us, affects Opposition image

5

Shamshera director Karan Malhotra breaks silence after film's box office failure, says he couldn't 'handle the hate and rage'

Featured Stories

Ranveer Singh, unclad: People have right to feel offended but state has m...
Ranveer Singh, unclad: People have right to feel offended but state has m...
July 28, 1982, Forty Years Ago: PM Visit To The US
July 28, 1982, Forty Years Ago: PM Visit To The US
Explained: Fed Reserve rate hike, US recession and impact on India
Explained: Fed Reserve rate hike, US recession and impact on India
Explained: Jharkhand judge death verdict today — what is the case?
Explained: Jharkhand judge death verdict today — what is the case?
Behind Karnataka BJP, RSS leaders heckling, Hindutva cadre resentment, ca...
Behind Karnataka BJP, RSS leaders heckling, Hindutva cadre resentment, ca...
‘Revdi’ debate: How EC revised poll code guidelines on freebies after 201...
‘Revdi’ debate: How EC revised poll code guidelines on freebies after 201...
Stalin, Rahman, Rajinikanth, Chennai is going all out for India’s first Chess Olympiad

Stalin, Rahman, Rajinikanth, Chennai is going all out for India’s first Chess Olympiad

BJP MP miffed after being barred from raising issue in mother tongue
Delhi Confidential

BJP MP miffed after being barred from raising issue in mother tongue

Jharkhand judge death verdict today — what is the case?
Explained

Jharkhand judge death verdict today — what is the case?

In 2022, orders to block Twitter content already past 2019 figure

In 2022, orders to block Twitter content already past 2019 figure

SC overrides own 2017 ruling to justify PMLA provision for bail
Explained

SC overrides own 2017 ruling to justify PMLA provision for bail

Premium
Can’t get over Dhanush’s stunts in The Gray Man? Here's more

Can’t get over Dhanush’s stunts in The Gray Man? Here's more

From asylum seeker to England’s medal hope
CWG 2022

From asylum seeker to England’s medal hope

Premium
What is the plan for cheetahs at Kuno, and why is opinion divided?
Express Explained

What is the plan for cheetahs at Kuno, and why is opinion divided?

Premium
IIIT-Surat students protest moving to incomplete campus

IIIT-Surat students protest moving to incomplete campus

In unusual move, Governor holds meet with all ministers, CM
Uttar Pradesh

In unusual move, Governor holds meet with all ministers, CM

Sleep concerns in children: What you need to know
SPONSORED

Sleep concerns in children: What you need to know

JK Cement’s Sir Padampat Singhania University, Udaipur reveals new Approach
SPONSORED

JK Cement’s Sir Padampat Singhania University, Udaipur reveals new Approach

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 28: Latest News
Advertisement