Sunday, Sep 11, 2022

Noida again: Woman caught on camera slapping security guard repeatedly, arrested

According to the police, the woman, who teaches at a college, was allegedly angry that the guard at the Noida colony was not “quick enough” in opening the gate.

In the CCTV footage, she is seen walking towards a group of three security guards and slapping one of them. (Screengrab)

Days after a woman lawyer was arrested for assaulting a security guard at a housing society in Noida, another woman was caught on video slapping a security guard repeatedly at Cleo County in Noida’s Sector 121, the police said Saturday, adding that the woman was arrested soon.

According to officers, the woman, who teaches at a college, was allegedly angry that the guard was not “quick enough” in opening the gate. In the CCTV footage, she is seen walking towards a group of three security guards and slapping one of them. She is then seen scolding the guard before she slaps him again.

“A case was filed against her on Saturday itself and she was arrested. Since the offence is bailable, she was granted bail. According to what we have learnt, she was angry because the guard did not open the gate quick enough when she was entering the colony,” said Vijay Kumar, SHO of Phase-3 police station. The case was registered against her under section 151 (causing disturbance) of the Indian Penal Code.

Saturday’s incident comes after a woman, Bhavvya Roy, was caught on camera hurling abuses at a guard and assaulting him last month. She was arrested as well and granted bail a couple of days later.

First published on: 11-09-2022 at 05:22:53 pm
Assam Congress general secretary resigns, calls state unit ‘directionless and confused’

