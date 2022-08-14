scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, August 14, 2022

Noida woman slaps e-rickshaw driver 17 times, arrested

In a viral video, the woman is seen dragging the driver towards her car by his collar and slapping him. In the 1.5-minute video, the woman can be seen slapping the man 17 times and can also be seen taking money from his pocket.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
Updated: August 14, 2022 11:08:21 am
arrest noidaThe police said the woman was arrested from her home in Sector 110. (Representational photo)

A woman was arrested by the Noida police Saturday for assaulting an e-rickshaw driver, whose rickshaw allegedly brushed past her car, denting it, said officials Sunday.

A video of the woman slapping a man repeatedly and screaming at him was shared by several people on social media on Saturday, with many tagging the police and asking them to take action against her. According to the police, the incident took place on Friday.

In the video, the woman is seen dragging the driver towards her car by his collar and slapping him. In the 1.5-minute video, the woman can be seen slapping the man 17 times and can also be seen taking money from his pocket.

Delhi Commission for Women chief Swati Maliwal also tagged the Noida police in her tweet, asking that action be taken against the woman.

“A woman is mercilessly slapping this man only because his e-rickshaw brushed past her car, is this right? Noida police take legal action against her and arrest her immediately,” she tweeted.

The driver filed a complaint at the Noida Phase 2 police station and the police registered an FIR under sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 504 (intentionally insulting and provoking) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
The Bihar Handshake: Nitish, Tejashwi and a shared purpose — taking on BJ...Premium
The Bihar Handshake: Nitish, Tejashwi and a shared purpose — taking on BJ...
Inside Track: Outfoxing BJPPremium
Inside Track: Outfoxing BJP
Tavleen Singh writes: Has India changed enough?Premium
Tavleen Singh writes: Has India changed enough?
Explained: A Chinese spy ship is set to dock at Sri Lanka port on Aug 16 ...Premium
Explained: A Chinese spy ship is set to dock at Sri Lanka port on Aug 16 ...

The police said the woman was arrested from her home in Sector 110. She was produced in front of a magistrate and has been sent to judicial custody, they added.

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
First published on: 14-08-2022 at 11:06:34 am

Most Popular

1

Akshay Kumar opens up about his citizenship, says he has a Canadian passport: 'I thought about moving there'

2

Veteran investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala passes away

3

Mumbai, Maharashtra News Live Updates: Shiv Sangram chief Vinayak Mete dies in car crash

4

Explained: A Chinese spy ship is set to dock at Sri Lanka port on Aug 16 — here’s why India is watching closely

5

Shiv Sangram chief Vinayak Mete dies in car crash

Featured Stories

Bhai, are you listening?
Bhai, are you listening?
25 years of Indo-Naga talks: In search of a destination
25 years of Indo-Naga talks: In search of a destination
Explained: Why India is commemorating Partition Horrors Remembrance Day o...
Explained: Why India is commemorating Partition Horrors Remembrance Day o...
When will the pandemic end? And other pressing questions, answered
When will the pandemic end? And other pressing questions, answered
Back to 2024 polls drawing board after Nitish shocker, BJP turns Bihar fo...
Back to 2024 polls drawing board after Nitish shocker, BJP turns Bihar fo...
The Bihar Handshake: Nitish, Tejashwi and a shared purpose — taking on BJ...
The Bihar Handshake: Nitish, Tejashwi and a shared purpose — taking on BJ...
Who was Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, 'India's Warren Buffett'?

Who was Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, 'India's Warren Buffett'?

BJP Madurai President quits day after party supporter hurls slipper at TN minister

BJP Madurai President quits day after party supporter hurls slipper at TN minister

In Kabul, Afghan students wait for passage to India: Don’t shut us out

In Kabul, Afghan students wait for passage to India: Don’t shut us out

A Chinese spy ship is set to dock at Sri Lanka port on Aug 16 — here’s why India is watching closely
Explained

A Chinese spy ship is set to dock at Sri Lanka port on Aug 16 — here’s why India is watching closely

Premium
For Indian women cricket’s latest star, PM praise: ‘peace of Shimla, smile of mountains’

For Indian women cricket’s latest star, PM praise: ‘peace of Shimla, smile of mountains’

When will the pandemic end? And other pressing questions, answered

When will the pandemic end? And other pressing questions, answered

Mythology and historical films in Bollywood — fad or financial gamble?

Mythology and historical films in Bollywood — fad or financial gamble?

Dalit boy dies; kin say assaulted for touching ‘upper caste water’

Dalit boy dies; kin say assaulted for touching ‘upper caste water’

'Taiwan an internal question for Beijing, different from LAC issue'
China’s ambassador to India

'Taiwan an internal question for Beijing, different from LAC issue'

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch
SPONSORED

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch

Get ‘Prices of the Past’ today with CRED, this Independence Day
SPONSORED

Get ‘Prices of the Past’ today with CRED, this Independence Day

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
SPONSORED

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 14: Latest News
Advertisement