Noida woman slaps e-rickshaw driver 17 times, arrested

A woman was arrested by the Noida police Saturday for assaulting an e-rickshaw driver, whose rickshaw allegedly brushed past her car, denting it, said officials Sunday.

A video of the woman slapping a man repeatedly and screaming at him was shared by several people on social media on Saturday, with many tagging the police and asking them to take action against her. According to the police, the incident took place on Friday.

सड़क पर सिर्फ गाड़ी टच होने पर इस आदमी को महिला बुरी तरह से पीट रही है. ये कहां का इंसाफ है ? @noidapolice तुरंत इस महिला को गिरफ्तार करें और इसपर कड़ी कार्यवाही हो. pic.twitter.com/7Cf1klCRVj — Swati Maliwal (@SwatiJaiHind) August 13, 2022

In the video, the woman is seen dragging the driver towards her car by his collar and slapping him. In the 1.5-minute video, the woman can be seen slapping the man 17 times and can also be seen taking money from his pocket.

Delhi Commission for Women chief Swati Maliwal also tagged the Noida police in her tweet, asking that action be taken against the woman.

“A woman is mercilessly slapping this man only because his e-rickshaw brushed past her car, is this right? Noida police take legal action against her and arrest her immediately,” she tweeted.

The driver filed a complaint at the Noida Phase 2 police station and the police registered an FIR under sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 504 (intentionally insulting and provoking) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The police said the woman was arrested from her home in Sector 110. She was produced in front of a magistrate and has been sent to judicial custody, they added.