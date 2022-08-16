scorecardresearch
Tuesday, August 16, 2022

‘All Tyagis aren’t bad… I trust Modiji, Yogiji,’ says Noida woman abused by Shrikant Tyagi

After the police arrested alleged BJP member Shrikant Tyagi for pushing and abusing a woman at a Noida housing society, his supporters protested against the woman for targeting the BJP and the Tyagi community.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
August 16, 2022 6:14:56 pm
Days after a woman resident of Grand Omaxe housing society in Noida was abused and pushed by alleged BJP member Shrikant Tyagi, the woman posted a video on social media saying not all ‘Tyagis’ are bad and that she trusts “Modiji and Yogiji”, in an apparent reference to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Shrikant Tyagi was booked and arrested for abusing the woman and pushing her. Around 10 of his associates were also booked for assaulting residents and the police after Tyagi absconded from Noida. When the officers arrested Tyagi last Tuesday, his supporters had staged protests against the police and the woman for targeting the BJP and the Tyagi community.

To this, the woman released a video saying, “Happy 75th Independence Day to all. India got Independence 75 years ago from Britishers. We just want independence from any gundaraj in Grand Omaxe. What happened with me… everybody saw on Twitter and other videos. It was bad what happened to me. The person who did it is getting punished… calling me your sister won’t help. Saying sorry won’t help.”

More from Delhi

Talking about the politicisation of the issue, the woman clarified that her case was only against one person and not a community or political party. She said, “I want to say one thing – please don’t make it a political issue. It is not related to any caste, creed or culture. It is about that person. Aisa nahi hai ki saare Tyagis kharab hote hai ya sab Agrawal acche hote. Aisa nahi hai ki saare BJP waale kharab hai. I don’t know if he was from BJP. He used to threaten residents saying he was from BJP. I trust Modiji. I trust Yogiji. They have done wonders for country and they’ll do wonders. Please don’t blame BJP. Please don’t blame Tyagis. All Tyagis aren’t bad. It was him who was bad.”

