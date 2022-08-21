scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, August 21, 2022

Noida: Woman seen misbehaving with security guard in viral video, arrested

In the video, the accused can be seen shouting at a security guard near the residential society’s gates, using abusive language and pushing him roughly.

A screengrab of the video (Twitter)

The Noida police arrested a woman for allegedly misbehaving with a security guard of the high-rise society she resides at.

In a video clip going viral on social media platforms, the accused, Bhavya Roy, can be seen shouting at a security guard near the residential society’s gates, using abusive language and pushing him roughly.

“Officials of the Noida Sector 126 police station have taken cognisance of a video that went viral on social media wherein a woman is seen misbehaving with a guard at Jaypee Wishtown. The police have registered an FIR and are investigating the matter,” said a police spokesperson.

After the incident, the security guard, Anoop Kumar, filed a complaint at the Sector 126 police station.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
If dreams have wings, houses can move: A farmer and a highwayPremium
If dreams have wings, houses can move: A farmer and a highway
Movie halls, popcorn & The EndPremium
Movie halls, popcorn & The End
Tavleen Singh writes: Why I felt ashamed as an Indian last weekPremium
Tavleen Singh writes: Why I felt ashamed as an Indian last week
The Story of a Reclusive Dancer: Roshan Kumari, who once lit up the world...Premium
The Story of a Reclusive Dancer: Roshan Kumari, who once lit up the world...

According to the complaint, the incident took place Saturday evening around 5:45 pm. The complainant stated that he was on duty when Bhavya Roy arrived in her car. He alleged that she started abusing him as he got up to open the gate.

“She assaulted me in front of everyone, humiliated me and threatened to kill me,” stated the complaint which also alleges that the accused was under the influence of intoxicants.

“I and my fellow guards tried to stop her plenty of times but she did not listen and went on insulting me and even used an insult and slur for a specific community,” the complaint added.

More from Delhi
Advertisement

“A video went viral on social media in which a woman is seen behaving indecently with a security gaurd at JP Wishtown society which falls under Sector 126 police station. Noida police has taken cognizance of the video and sector 126 police has registered a case against the woman (Bhavya Roy) under IPC Sections 153A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language etc and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony), 323 (causing hurt), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace), 505 (2) (statements encouraging enmity, animosity, or ill-will between classes) and 506 (criminal intimidation) and the woman has been taken into police custody and further investigation is underway,” Noida Police said in a statement.

First published on: 21-08-2022 at 03:02:27 pm
Next Story

Survivor’s story: ‘Thousand moments of fear but doctors never gave up’

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Most Popular

1

When Saif Ali Khan said he could not 'imagine the impact' of his divorce with Amrita Singh on kids Sara, Ibrahim: 'I just pray...'

2

Akshay Kumar on consecutive box office failure: ‘If my films are not working, it is my fault. Have to make changes...’

3

To OTT or not to OTT: Aamir Khan says wait for six months, but other stakeholders differ

4

'Can’t find me? Tell me where do you want me to come': Manish Sisodia on reports of CBI’s lookout notice

5

Xavier’s VC on professor termination row: “We could have terminated her service, but her progress would have been difficult”

Featured Stories

Movie halls, popcorn & The End
Movie halls, popcorn & The End
Tavleen Singh writes: Why I felt ashamed as an Indian last week
Tavleen Singh writes: Why I felt ashamed as an Indian last week
Explained: What are ‘forever chemicals’ that are contaminating rainwater ...
Explained: What are ‘forever chemicals’ that are contaminating rainwater ...
Explained | From Donald Trump to St Xavier’s prof: what does it mean to l...
Explained | From Donald Trump to St Xavier’s prof: what does it mean to l...
4 years, 16 arrests: The many twist and turns of Elgaar Parishad case
4 years, 16 arrests: The many twist and turns of Elgaar Parishad case
RRR star Jr NTR to meet Amit Shah over dinner today
RRR star Jr NTR to meet Amit Shah over dinner today
Woman seen misbehaving with security guard in viral video
Noida

Woman seen misbehaving with security guard in viral video

Leher Kala writes: Movie halls, popcorn & the End

Leher Kala writes: Movie halls, popcorn & the End

Premium
RRR star Jr NTR to meet Amit Shah over dinner today

RRR star Jr NTR to meet Amit Shah over dinner today

Mahapanchayat held in support of jailed politician Shrikant Tyagi
Noida

Mahapanchayat held in support of jailed politician Shrikant Tyagi

Kumud Mishra on 'that' caste sequence from Article 15: 'No one is more racist than us...'
Scene Stealer

Kumud Mishra on 'that' caste sequence from Article 15: 'No one is more racist than us...'

If dreams have wings, houses can move: A farmer and a highway

If dreams have wings, houses can move: A farmer and a highway

Premium
To OTT or not to OTT: Aamir Khan says wait for six months, other stakeholders differ

To OTT or not to OTT: Aamir Khan says wait for six months, other stakeholders differ

India set to face Pakistan: A look at their last five Asia Cups
Ind vs Pak

India set to face Pakistan: A look at their last five Asia Cups

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 
BRANDED CONTENT

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
BRANDED CONTENT

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know
SPONSORED

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022
SPONSORED

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 21: Latest News
Advertisement