Noida: Woman seen misbehaving with security guard in viral video, arrested

The Noida police arrested a woman for allegedly misbehaving with a security guard of the high-rise society she resides at.

In a video clip going viral on social media platforms, the accused, Bhavya Roy, can be seen shouting at a security guard near the residential society’s gates, using abusive language and pushing him roughly.

“Officials of the Noida Sector 126 police station have taken cognisance of a video that went viral on social media wherein a woman is seen misbehaving with a guard at Jaypee Wishtown. The police have registered an FIR and are investigating the matter,” said a police spokesperson.

After the incident, the security guard, Anoop Kumar, filed a complaint at the Sector 126 police station.

According to the complaint, the incident took place Saturday evening around 5:45 pm. The complainant stated that he was on duty when Bhavya Roy arrived in her car. He alleged that she started abusing him as he got up to open the gate.

“She assaulted me in front of everyone, humiliated me and threatened to kill me,” stated the complaint which also alleges that the accused was under the influence of intoxicants.

“I and my fellow guards tried to stop her plenty of times but she did not listen and went on insulting me and even used an insult and slur for a specific community,” the complaint added.

“A video went viral on social media in which a woman is seen behaving indecently with a security gaurd at JP Wishtown society which falls under Sector 126 police station. Noida police has taken cognizance of the video and sector 126 police has registered a case against the woman (Bhavya Roy) under IPC Sections 153A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language etc and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony), 323 (causing hurt), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace), 505 (2) (statements encouraging enmity, animosity, or ill-will between classes) and 506 (criminal intimidation) and the woman has been taken into police custody and further investigation is underway,” Noida Police said in a statement.