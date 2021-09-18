Noida woman “kidnapping”: Police say family cooked up story, she had left home a day before of own will

A day after the father of a 20-year-old woman filed a complaint that she had been harassed and kidnapped while out on a morning walk, the Gautam Buddh Nagar police said she had left home on her own and the family tried to mislead them.

On Thursday, the father filed a complaint at Badalpur police station claiming his daughter had been dragged into a car and kidnapped while out on a morning walk with three of her siblings.

Police said her younger sister, who is a minor, claimed three unidentified men had harassed them and first tried to target her but she managed to fight them off. The sister claimed that the men then dragged the 20-year-old into the car and drove off.

“The woman left a day before (on Wednesday) and the family members knew this. They hid this from the police and cooked up a story of kidnapping which said that three men in a van harassed and kidnapped their daughter. The woman had already left home on Wednesday and the family claimed she had been kidnapped on Thursday,” said DCP Central Noida Harish Chander.

Five teams were formed after an FIR was filed based on the complaint.

Police officers said the woman had left home on Wednesday to go to Ghonda via Mathura to meet a friend.

“During investigation, it became clear that police were misled by the family. The fact that the siblings, who are minors, were made to lie is a very serious offence. Not only this, the family and residents also blocked roads to create an adverse law and order situation. We are taking this very seriously and appropriate action will be taken,” said Vrinda Shukla, DCP (Crime Against Women).

Police scanned her call records and found she had been talking to someone regularly for a long time and the number belonged to a man. It was found that on Wednesday, the man received a call from a new number – further investigation showed was also being used by the woman.

On Wednesday, the phone’s location was tracked to Etmadpur near Mathura, after which it was switched off. The man’s number was traced to Ghonda and the police team found the woman at his house on Friday morning. Officials said the the family cooked up a kidnapping story to “save face”.

The UP home department, meanwhile, announced a Rs 1 lakh reward for the Gautam Buhdh Nagar team.