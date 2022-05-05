scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, May 05, 2022
Must Read

Noida: 40-year-old woman tries to jump off building, police come to rescue

Officials said residents of a housing society informed the police at around 7.30 pm on Wednesday that a woman was standing on her balcony and was threatening to jump.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
Updated: May 5, 2022 11:21:50 am
A crowd gathered after a few people spotted her even as neighbours tried to gain access to the house.

A 40-year-old woman allegedly attempted to kill herself in Noida but was persuaded by the city police against taking the step, according to officials Thursday. Personnel from the nearest police station reached her house, talked to her, and brought her to safety, they added.

Officials said residents of a housing society informed the police at around 7.30 pm on Wednesday that a woman was standing on her balcony and was threatening to jump. A crowd gathered after a few people spotted her even as neighbours tried to gain access to the house.

The woman, who was alone in her house, had locked the door from inside to prevent anyone from coming in. Police officials cut the main door using a grinder cutter to gain access to the house. They then talked to the woman and brought her inside the house from the balcony.

More from Delhi

Best of Express Premium

IIT Bombay sees 100% rise in students availing counsellingPremium
IIT Bombay sees 100% rise in students availing counselling
2021 Bengal assembly polls: Year later, victims of election violence say ...Premium
2021 Bengal assembly polls: Year later, victims of election violence say ...
Horoscope Today, May 5, 2022: Libra, Aries, Pisces and other signs — che...Premium
Horoscope Today, May 5, 2022: Libra, Aries, Pisces and other signs — che...
The real numbers of the Covid deadPremium
The real numbers of the Covid dead
More Premium Stories >>

The woman had been going through a depressive phase due to a marital dispute which pushed her to take the step, the police said.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

May 05: Latest News

Advertisement