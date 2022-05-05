Noida: 40-year-old woman tries to jump off building, police come to rescue

A 40-year-old woman allegedly attempted to kill herself in Noida but was persuaded by the city police against taking the step, according to officials Thursday. Personnel from the nearest police station reached her house, talked to her, and brought her to safety, they added.

Officials said residents of a housing society informed the police at around 7.30 pm on Wednesday that a woman was standing on her balcony and was threatening to jump. A crowd gathered after a few people spotted her even as neighbours tried to gain access to the house.

The woman, who was alone in her house, had locked the door from inside to prevent anyone from coming in. Police officials cut the main door using a grinder cutter to gain access to the house. They then talked to the woman and brought her inside the house from the balcony.

The woman had been going through a depressive phase due to a marital dispute which pushed her to take the step, the police said.