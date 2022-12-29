Noida woman held a day after being booked for ‘manhandling’ help

A day after she was booked for allegedly confining her 20-year-old domestic help, police arrested Shefali Koul, a resident of Noida’s Cleo County society. A video purportedly showing Shefali dragging the woman out of a lift had emerged a day earlier.

According to police, the arrest was made following the investigation, and medical examination of the domestic help. DCP (Central) Ram Badan Singh said, “A medical examination of the victim was conducted, and it was found that she had sustained considerable wounds, on the ear and the throat, and some wounds were internal. Based on this, section 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide) was added to the FIR.”

He added, “Since the victim belongs to a scheduled caste, provisions of the SC/ST Act (Prevention of Atrocities) will also be applied.”

The woman’s father had alleged that his daughter was not allowed to meet her family.

In an earlier complaint to the district magistrate’s office dated September 20, the woman’s father had claimed that they had taken a Rs 50,000 loan from the Koul for another daughter’s wedding. In return, they signed an agreement that the help would work round the clock at their residence till October-end, and out of her Rs 13,000 salary, Rs 3,000 would be deducted per month.

Denying the allegations, Koul had claimed that they were attempting to extract money from her after she gave the family a loan. She further alleged that the domestic help had tried to steal her jewellery and that the girl’s mother had tutored her to make these statements.

The FIR was registered on Monday at phase 3 police station under IPC sections 323 (causing hurt), 344 (confinement), and 504 (intentional insult likely to breach peace).