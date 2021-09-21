Noida: Woman and daughter killed in hit-and-run

A woman and her daughter died after allegedly being hit by a speeding vehicle near Noida’s Mahamaya flyover on Sunday night. The victims, identified as Neeraj Sharma and Anjali Sharma, were waiting for a public transport vehicle near the Mahamaya flyover when the incident occurred. The police have obtained information on the accused through eye-witness accounts and the broken number plate.

“A call was made by passersby in Sector 37 that two persons had been injured by a speeding car on Sunday night. The injuries sustained by the women were fatal while another had minor injuries. They were taken to Kailash Hospital for treatment. We have raided the premises of the accused and the entire family is absconding. Further investigation is pending,” said Rajiv Baliyan, Sector 39 station house officer (SHO).

According to officials, Ramkaran Sharma, his wife Neeraj and daughter Anjali were returning to their home in Sector 101 from Mathura after a religious function. The mother and daughter were standing on the pavement’s curb while Ramkaran was trying to hail an auto when a speeding Scorpio rammed into the three of them. The car skidded for a distance as it traversed the footpath injuring the two women. Both of them received heavy injuries on the lower parts of their bodies, said officials.

The speeding SUV tried to reverse onto the road and hit Ramkaran as well, he told the police. As the crowd began to circle in, the car fled towards the flyover, they said. A call was made to police by the locals and the victims were rushed to the hospital where Neeraj and Anjali were declared brought dead. Ramkaran was discharged after treatment for minor injuries.

The police reconstructed the sequence of events through witness testimony and the registration details of the Scorpio were obtained. The accused hails from Gijhore village in Sector 53 and has left his home along with the family. The police are carrying out checks in the area and teams have been deployed to trace the whereabouts of the accused.

An FIR has been lodged under sections 304 A (death due to negligence), 279 (rash driving) and 338 (hurt due to rash action) at the Sector 39 police station on Ramkaran’s complaint. The bodies have been handed over to the family after postmortem.